Scientists warn black hole could explode within next decade

Scientists have warned that there are high odds that a black hole in solar system might explode within the next decade.

A paper published by researchers from Massachusetts in the journal Physical Review Letters has revealed that there exists a 90 per cent chance that a black hole will explode.

The residents of Earth don’t need to worry as the explosion won’t be dangerous for the people on Earth.

Michael Barker, the lead study author and an assistant professor of physics, said that his team is not claiming that the phenomenon will happen, however, there exists a strong possibility about 90% that a black hole will explode.

For context, a black hole is a region in space where extreme gravity, caused by an enormous amount of mass compressed into a tiny space, prevents anything, including light, from escaping. Black holes are often described as destructive monsters.

Previously, it was believed that black holes do not explode but in the 1970s, Stephen Hawking discovered a lighter version which he declared a primordial black hole (PBH).

The legendary English physicist claimed that PBHs are not formed by the collapse of stars; instead they could have been formed after the Big Bang theory nearly 13.8 billion years ago.

PBHs were believed to explode roughly every 100,000 years. However, the recent advancements in science have led to the discovery that explosions are very common, happening every 10 years or even less.