King Charles appears annoyed in first outing after Sarah Ferguson bombshell

King Charles seems to be growing frustrated by the recent slew of embarrassing blows caused by his errant family members.

Just when it appeared that the buzz around Prince Andrew was calming down, something emerges… and this time, it is Sarah Ferguson.

Queen Camilla had returned to Scotland to join the King after her engagements in England. The royal couple was seen attending the Sunday service at Crathie Kirk near the Balmoral Castle.

Their appearance came just a day after a bombshell report about Prince Andrew’s ex-wife and the email she sent convict Jeffery Epstein. Hence, it was understandable that the monarch looked visibly irritated as he was in deep discussion with his wife during their car ride taking them to the church.

In the reports that emerged on Saturday revealed that Fergie had apologised to her “supreme friend” Jeffery Epstein just few weeks after she had thrashed him in a 2011 interview.

She had stated that Epstein was “rightly jailed” and she “abhors” paedophilia. Later on, she sent a grovelling apology to Epstein claiming that she was forced to make that statement to save her career as a children’s book author.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of York stated that she had sent the email only to “assuage” him as he was threatening to file a lawsuit against her and she did not want any more trouble for the family.

Andrew Lownie, royal historian who wrote an extensive book on the Yorks, shared that the “wider Royal Family will be appalled by this” and this is “yet more reputational damage”.