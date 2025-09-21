Michelle Keegan glows on mummy duty ahead of her acting comeback

The Brassic actress kept simple look in a white T-shirt and green loose-fitting trousers

Michelle Keegan was seen enjoying some much-needed time with her baby daughter Palma after a demanding work schedule.

The 38-year-old actress, who shares five-month-daughter Palma with husband Mark Wright, also 38, looked upbeat as she stepped out for a light walk.

She was seen stepping out of her luxurious car and placing her baby into a black iCandy pushchair, which typically retails for upwards of £1,500.

Though dressed casually, Michelle still looked effortlessly stylish, pairing her outfit with sunglasses and wrapping her little one in a soft pink blanket.

Now, the actress has landed her first major role since becoming a mother, starring opposite the 33-year-old actor Douglas Booth, who plays her colleague, DI Tom Radley in an upcoming ITV drama.

She was spotted filming alongside Booth on last Sunday in Hertford, where they resumed shooing scenes that began earlier in the week.

For context, the drama is based on Charlotte Langley's bestselling novel. Michelle who has become one of the ITV's most beloved stars with credits Our Girl, Tina and Bobby, and the hit comedy-drama Brassic, appeared to be over the moon about her new role.