Lori Harvey rekindles romance with Damson Idris two years after split

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris seeminlgy reunited two years after parting ways in November 2023.

The two were spotted out and about in Mexico over the weekend, enjoying a fun day in the sun together at the beach.

Photos circulating on social media suggest that Lori, 28, and the F1 star may have rekindled their romance, as the pair packed on the PDA during their seaside outing.

The adoptive daughter of acclaimed comedian Steve Harvey showed off showed off her toned abs in a sleek black string bikini.

She was seen laughing and chatting in the waters of Puerto Vallarta on Thursday, September 18, alongside the shirtless actor, who sported matching black Prada swim trunks.

In one picture they 34-year-old affectionately placed his arm around the model’s shoulder as they waded out of the surf together.

She later pulled a stylish sheer coverup over the skin-baring swimwear and added silver statement earrings and sunglasses to the look.

The daughter of Marjorie Harvey and the Snowfall alum first sparked romance rumours in December 2022 after they stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles.

They eventually soft launched their romance in a January 2023 social media update.

Lori re-shared a birthday tribute from the British-Nigerian actor and film producer along with a snapshot of him kissing her on the cheek.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," he wrote, while the American socialite added a three white hearts to her Instagram Stories repost.