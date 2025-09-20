Prince William becomes ruthless diplomat for Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew

Prince William and Prince Andrew at the Duchess of Kent's funeral

Prince William proved yet again that sometimes silence speaks louder than words.

As a chat seeking Prince Andrew tried to engage him at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral but William’s cool, tactful distance said everything without saying anything at all.

It was a reminder of his 'Scarfgate' back in 2019, when William seemed to sidestep Meghan Markle by fussing with his scarf outside the Christmas church service.

Neither moment was a public outburst, but both showcased his skill in handling awkward encounters with understated authority.

That subtle diplomacy is exactly what sets him apart. He has long mastered the art of looking neutral while quietly sending a firm message.

It’s why figures from Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Donald Trump have sung his praises.

How William perfects the art of the polite dodge

On Trump’s most recent state visit, he even gushed to King Charles that the Prince of Wales was “like you somebody who can open up all the global connections and make things happen.”

William’s quiet influence has been evident on the world stage too. In 2018, he became the first British royal in 70 years to visit Israel and Palestine, earning respect from leaders on both sides, from Reuven Rivlin to Mahmoud Abbas.

That balancing act warm yet impartial marked him as a figure who can carry messages of peace without inflaming tensions.

No wonder comparisons with Harry only highlight the difference. While the younger prince chases celebrity headlines, William is carving out the role of a future king who is every inch a global statesman.

With Kate at his side, he’s preparing to lead not just Britain but to stand as a diplomatic bridge to the wider world.

Royal watchers have been quick to applaud Prince William’s subtle handling of awkward moments, with many pointing back to the now-iconic “Scarfgate.”

One fan declared, “Exactly this! William’s scarfing was masterful. It conveyed so clearly to onlookers what he was trying to do. It took him ages to fiddle with his scarf and the scarf remained unchanged.”

Comparisons to a football feint soon followed. “William is such a footie fan, it’s a classic move,” another joked, suggesting the prince has perfected the art of polite deflection.