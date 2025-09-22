Golden Statue of Trump unveiled outside US Capitol in Washington DC

The 12-foot gold statue of President Donald Trump was put on Display on 3rd street, just outside, the US Capitol in Washington D.C.
According to CNN, the temporary Statue was unveiled just hours before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision was announced.
A new statue of President Trump stand outside the US Capital building. The 12-foot golden installation shows the president holding a Bitcoin.
As per the news sources, the temporary installation was funded by a group of investors to honor Trumps support for Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin, viewing him as a key figure in its mainstream adoption.
According to the National Park Services USA, the bitcoin statue was called as a “symbolic gesture”.
“The Bitcoin President”, statue placed along the National Mall depicted Trump with a Bitcoin in his hand and was displayed as a demonstration for several hours.
The statue is a 12-foot-tall, gold figure of Donald Trump coated in smooth enamel coating. It depicts Trump in a suit, with a gilded appearance, holding a Bitcoin in one hand.
Moreover, it is made of hard foam, which makes it easier to transport and install.
The new sculpture has been seen as a tribute to the U.S. President role in promoting crypto adoption and financial innovation.
Some supports have described it as "awesome" and a symbol of his pro-crypto stance.
The event drew significant attention from the public and the media due to its symbolism and timing. The unveiling of the statue coincided with an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
The golden figure was deliberately timed to coincide with a 0.25% interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, the first such cut of the year.
The organizers aimed to connect Trump's pro-crypto stance with a significant economic event, underscoring their belief that his policies are favorable to digital assets.
Furthermore, the sculpture is installed as a temporary display on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., near the U.S. Capitol.
Additionally, the temporarily installed statue was designed with an intention to spark a public debate about the future of digital currency, the role of government-issued money, and the intersection of modern politics and financial technology.
