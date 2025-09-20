Prince William 'disliked' being cornered by Prince Andrew at royal funeral

Prince William reportedly displayed a strong and assertive attitude towards his uncle, Prince Andrew during a recent encounter, according to a royal expert.
The tense moment unfolded as senior members of the Royal Family attended the funeral of the late Duchess of Kent, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 92.
As the Duke's of Kent's wife's coffin was carried to the hearse for a private burial at Windsor, William, his wife Princess Kate, and other royals stood on the steps of the building to pay their final respects.
During this solemn moment, Prince Andrew was seen attempting to engage his nephew, the Prince of Wales, in conversation but William appeared uninterested and unresponsive.
Footage showed Andrew smiling at William, but the Prince of Wales was reportedly furious at being cornered by his uncle during such a serious occasion.
Commenting on the awkward exchange, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror:
'William finds his uncle an embarrassment to the monarchy. It would be hypocritical of him to pretend all is well.
She further explained: 'William looked uncomfortable as Andrew tired to make conversation. The body language proved that William is the future king who outranks his uncle.
Speaking further about their strained relationship, Bond added: 'Andrew's big brother and his other siblings tolerate him, but William is a different generation with a different outlook.'
