Notre Dame iconic twin towers reopens in France after devastating fire

Notre-Dame iconic twin towers reopen in France after 6 years of devastating fire

French President Emmanuel Macron climbed the steps of the belfry of Notre-Dame and officially reopened the iconic Cathedral towers in Paris, France.

According to France24, Notre-dame was reopened on Friday, September 19, 2025, but twin towers are set to officially open for the public on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

The iconic Cathedral was restored after the building caught devastating fire in 2019, possibly as a result of electrical short-circuit, investigators report.

President Macron was given the honor of being the first person to tour around the newly restored towers, which also allows a close view of the cathedral's famous gargoyles — grotesque sculptures of mythical beasts that adorn its exterior walls.

"The towers of Notre-Dame reopen to the public," Macron wrote on X. "The cathedral is regaining all its splendor and once again offers its spectacular views of Paris."

Visitors can enjoy an approximately 45-minute tour, which begins in the south tower with an ascent to the belfry.

"This route already existed before the fire, but it has been greatly improved in many ways," said Philippe Jost, Macron's pointsman for the reconstruction, pointing to new viewpoints and spaces for visitors.

The total cost of restoration neared $1 billion as the workers had to restore the 12th-century monument, encasing it in scaffolding after it was damaged in the fire.

Hundreds of artisans then used 21-century tools such as drones and computer animation to guide reconstruction.

Safety measures meant to prevent future fires were also installed, and metal trusses divide the massive roof into three sections, making it less likely for a fire to grab hold and spread.

Moreover, the rebuilding took 1,200 oak trees felled from forests across France to replace the framework of the roof and 1,000 construction workers.

Previously, Notre Dame de Paris was officially reopened at the end of last year when world leaders convened on December 7, 2024, to attend the ceremonial reopening of the Paris cathedral in France five years after flames engulfed the historic site.

The ceremony was attended by more than 1500 dignitaries including first lady Jill Biden, U.S. president Donald Trump, Prince William, and Elon Musk followed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other VIPs.

Notre Dame attracted more than 13 million global tourists yearly prior to the fire.

History of Notre Dame De Paris:

“Notre Dame de Paris” meaning, the “Cathedral of our lady of Paris” is often referred simply as Notre-Dame.

It is the Medieval Catholic Cathedral situated on the river Seine Island in Paris, France.

The iconic Notre-Dame is about 800 years old and considered as one of the finest examples of French Gothic Architecture. It is also known as the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Paris.

The cathedral, a landmark of Gothic architecture in the heart of France's capital, was built around 1260 AD and stood for 850 years, seeing more visitors than the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre.