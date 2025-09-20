Henry Cavill shares update on ‘Highlander’ set leg injury

Henry Cavill on ‘Highlander’ injury

Henry Cavill is opening up about the injury he sustained while preparing for the upcoming Highlander reboot.

The 42-year-old actor shared the update on Instagram Friday, Sept. 19, posting two photos, one of himself with his dog Baggins and another showing his left leg elevated with a wrap around his ankle and foot.

Alongside the snaps, he included the text of William Ernest Henley’s 19th-century poem “Invictus,” which begins, “Out of the night that covers me / Black as the pit from pole to pole / I thank whatever gods may be / For my unconquerable soul.”

Reports of Cavill’s injury first surfaced on Thursday, Sept. 11, with Deadline confirming that the setback occurred during training for Highlander, which is still in pre-production.

The outlet noted that details of the injury remain under wraps but said the incident will likely delay the movie’s production until early 2026.

Highlander, a reimagining of the 1986 cult fantasy-adventure film, is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios.

The new version features an ensemble cast that includes Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, and Max Zhang.

Cavill teased the project at CinemaCon in 2024, telling fans that he and the filmmakers were “going deep into these characters.”

He also promised audiences would see a new level of swordplay from him, adding, “If you thought you’d seen me do sword work before, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

The actor, known for his roles in Man of Steel and The Witcher, had a busy 2024 with appearances in Argylle,

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Beyond Highlander, he also has several other projects lined up, including In the Grey, another collaboration with director Guy Ritchie.

While Cavill’s injury may have temporarily slowed production, anticipation remains high for his take on the Highlander legacy, a story that first captured audiences nearly four decades ago with Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery.