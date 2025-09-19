Cardi B throws shade at Beyonce, Diddy connection in new album

Cardi B throws shade at Beyonce with reference to Diddy

Cardi B may have stirred up fresh controversy and fan theories with a possible jab at Beyonce via a Sean "Diddy" lyric in her new song.

On Friday, September 19, the Bodak Yellow rapper dropped her long-awaited album Am I The Drama?, which includes a fiery diss track titled Pretty & Petty.

One lyric from the song immediately caught fans' attention, "Why you always at Diddy house?"

Some fans were quick to speculate that the New York City born and raised artist might have thrown shade at Jay Z's wife due to her alleged past connections with Diddy, who is currently arrested and is being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering.

Comments poured in, with one user writing, "BEYONCÉ SHADEEEE," while another added, "The Beyoncé lashings."

A third chimed in saying, "Beyoncé, get up."

For the unversed, Beyonce, 44, has been linked historically in conspiracy theories with the disgraced music mogul.

Some of those rumours are about "partying" or "associations" as the Crazy In Love singer was reportedly seen at events and parties connected to him.

So when the hint, "always at Diddy house," appeared in the song it evoked those associations in people’s minds.

However, many others were quick to shut down the Beyonce theory, pointing instead to Cardi B’s ongoing feud with American rapper BIA.

"Pretty & petty is abt BIA she deadass namedropped her [crying emoji]," wrote one.

Another pointed out, "Dragged, Bia, Miami & Nicki. Class please pay attention!"

Cardi B, who recently announced her fourth pregnancy, also uses other disses aimed at the Lights Out singer in the same track, talking about "Diarrhea BIA, breath so stank…”

The beef between Cardi B and BIA, whose real name is Bianca Miquela Landrau, has been brewing since 2023, featuring back-and-forth subliminal shots and online jabs.