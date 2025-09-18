Princess Kate foregoes major royal tradition to King Charles, Queen Camilla

Princess Kate is known for her dedicated manners and fulfilling royal traditions but in public and in private.

Apparently, in a recent outing the Princess of Wales was seen skipping a public curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla during the official welcome ceremony for US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.

The reason behind this likely stems from the visit's arrangements, where Prince William and Princess Kate were already with the King and Queen before the Trumps arrived.

As part of royal protocol, members of the royal family, including those with His or Her Royal Highness titles like Princess Kate, typically bow or curtsy to the monarch and his wife when greeting them for the first time in a while.

However, in this instance, Kate had already greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla earlier in the day, making a public curtsy unnecessary.

Despite skipping the public curtsy, Princess Kate did show respect to King Charles during the funeral of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, just a day before the Trump visit. She was seen curtsying to her father-in-law as he prepared to leave, highlighting their close bond.

The Royal Family's official website notes that "there are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms."

For men, this involves a neck bow from the head only, while women do a small curtsy. Others may simply shake hands.

President Trump and his wife, Melania, greeted the royals with handshakes instead of bows or curtsies, following proper etiquette.