Justin Bieber shares carousel of intimate family photos

Justin Bieber is having ultimate fun and family time!

The Sorry singer gave his fans a rare glimpse into his family life by sharing intimate photos on Instagram.

Justin posted carousel of special moments with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their 13-month-old son, Jack Blues. The photos showcase intimate moments from Hailey's pregnancy journey, quality time as a family, and romantic date nights.

The series of photos features the Yummy Yummy crooner snuggling with baby Jack, watching hockey at home with Hailey, and enjoying date nights.

In one photo, he is seen cuddling up to Hailey's pregnant belly, highlighting the loving bond between the couple during her pregnancy.

Hailey's style was also on point, wearing a black turtleneck sweater with a chic updo on a date night and a red T-shirt with light-wash wide-legged jeans at home.

As per People magazine, the duo's relationship has only grown stronger despite facing challenges. "They've had challenges like anyone else, but they always come back to the same thing: They truly believe they are soulmates," the source revealed. Becoming parents has deepened their bond, with Jack being the center of their universe.

The couple recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary and Jack's first birthday.

For workfront, Justin is excited for this year’s Coachella, where he'll be headlining alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G. "Justin's super grateful for his fans. He's hyped about Coachella. Hailey will be there of course," the source noted.