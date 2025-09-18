Carrie Ann Inaba reveals why she missed 'Dancing With the Stars' premiere

Carrie Ann Inaba sends love to cast and crew of 'DWTS'

Carrie Ann Inaba, who missed out the premiere episode of Dancing with the Stars season 34, has revealed the reason of not being part of the show.

The 57-year-old has been working as a judge of the popular reality show since 2005 and her absence was largely noticed by audience, who also expressed their concerns over nonappearance.

On September 16, the hosts of DWTS Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough mentioned Inaba’s absence on during the live broadcast saying, “Carrie Ann is under the weather and hopes to be back with us next week."

Earlier today, the TV personality took it to her Instagram to share with fans how she is doing now.

Clearly, Carrie did not miss out on the premiere episode as she watched it timely on the television.

She dropped the picture showing fans and followers that she watched the show at home and also showered love on the contestants. The image also featured a bouquet of flowers that Inaba received from network ABC.

“Bravo to the whole cast and crew of @dancingwiththestars. That was an incredible premiere.”

“And thank you all for the well wishes. I’m touched at all the messages of support I received and for the respectful way the show handled a very human situation.”

Finally, she wrote, “And Bravo to everyone for those incredible performance.”

Prior to the premiere, The Talk host informed fans through social media that she won’t be appearing at the episode due to some health concerns. However, she kept the illness “unspecified.”