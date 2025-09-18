Kensington Palace unveils special William, Kate moment after State Banquet

Kensington Palace shares special William, Kate moment after State Banquet

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a stunning appearance on Wednesday evening arriving for the US State Banquet.

After welcoming the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania at Windsor Castle, the royals had gathered for the lavish banquet in honour of the guests arriving.

Kensington Palace shared highlights from the events of the stunning evening which featured the royal couple performing their duties.

“A day to remember in Windsor for the State Visit of @potus” the caption simply read alongside the video of highlights.

The future King and Queen stunned at the dinner with Kate dressed in a glittering gold lace dress by British designer Phillipa Lepley, paired with her favourite Lover’s Knot tiara.

She also appeared to be wearing her new five-ring stack, including Princess Diana’s engagement ring and William’s infinity band which she debuted after completing her cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, Prince William followed the white tie theme as he donned the Windsor tailcoat while being decked out in formal regalia and his orders.

Apart from the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Princess Anne and Duchess of Edinburgh for the State dinner for the Trumps.

Following the banquet, Kate is expected to accompany the First Lady for an engagement which has “absolutely” delighted the Trumps.

This is especially a great honour for Princess Kate as he appears to be playing a crucial role in strengthening diplomatic ties between Britain and the US, while also representing her father-in-law, King Charles.