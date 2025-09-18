Kevin Costner reflects on future projects following ‘Yellowstone’ exit

Kevin Costner shares 'surprising' update about his future

Kevin Costner recently shared details about his future following his departure from the hit drama series Yellowstone.

The 70-year-old actor, who garnered recognition for his role as Eliot Ness in The Untouchables, opened up about focusing on projects for his own.

In an exclusive conversation with Radio Teams on Monday, September 15, Costner explained, “It doesn’t have to be a Western, it could be something else. But when something is no longer interesting to me, or there’s some other reason that I need to move on, I’m willing to do that.

“I think you can write a short story and it can live forever. You can write a novel and it can live forever. You can make a short movie and it can live forever. It’s about how you’re telling it. It’s about if other people are going to be able to relate to it and move to it. That’s why there are certain books that continue to live with us, that we pass on to our children.”

This comes on the heels of Costner ending his journey with Taylor Sheridan’s series last year.

The Bodyguard star’s character in the western drama was killed off in season five.

For the unversed, Yellowstone aired its final episode on December 15, 2024.