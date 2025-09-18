Travis Kelce shares intimate wedding details after engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce talks wedding plans with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is excited to share his wedding details shortly after announcing his engagement to Taylor Swift.

The power couple, who announced their engagement in late August 2025, opened up about planning their wedding on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

Kelce has been dating the love of his life for about two years, making headlines at nearly every public appearance

In an exclusive chat with guest Jimmy Fallon, the NFL player admitted he prefers live music over having a DJ.

In response to Fallon’s question about inviting a DJ, Kelce said, “Yeah, I think we’re live music kind of people, you know?”

The host then turned to Travis’ brother Jason, asking if he was excited to see that side of him.

To which, Jason hilariously replied, “I’ve seen these [moves] all growing up. He’s always had this in his bag. He’s been a man of entertainment since the beginning. So this is not surprising.”

This follows the passionate footballer showing off his singing skills during a karaoke session with Jason in July at the American Century Championship.