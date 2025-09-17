Prince William commands Trump’s focus while Melania keeps firm grip

William engages Trump’s ear as Kate stays stoic beside him

Prince William and Kate maintained their signature composed style as they welcomed Donald and Melania Trump to Windsor Castle on Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the lavish State Banquet.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales walked side by side without holding hands, the US President and First Lady arrived hand in hand that quickly caught the eye of royal watchers.

Body language experts noted that Mr Trump’s attention appeared to focus closely on Prince William during the greeting, even as he clasped Melania’s hand.

The contrast echoed a moment after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen hand in hand alongside the more reserved William and Kate.

According to the expert, the Trumps’ hand-holding appeared “deliberate,” with their stiff, straight arms creating both closeness and distance.

Meanwhile, Trump’s attention seemed firmly fixed on the Prince of Wales. “He leans in towards William as they converse, showing his focus is entirely on engaging with him,” they explained.

The meeting of the six then moved into a grand carriage procession around Windsor Castle’s historic grounds, a striking prelude to the evening’s glittering State Banquet.