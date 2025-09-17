Did Travis Kelce just accidentally reveal Taylor Swift wedding date?

The power couple got engaged in August 2025 after two years of dating

Travis Kelce may have just accidentally revealed when he and his fiancee Taylor Swift are tying the knot.

The Kansas City Chiefs star dropped some very specific hints while chatting with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, and fans are convinced he accidentally gave the game away.

When Fallon asked about wedding planning with the pop megastar, Kelce called it their “next step” and added, “I just gotta figure out a football game first.”

The 35-year-old tight end doubled down, saying wedding planning is “gonna be easy” compared to his NFL schedule.

His timing immediately sparked speculation that the power couple plans to wed after the current football season wraps.

“We’re live music kind of people,” Kelce added when asked about hiring a DJ, confirming the reception will feature performances instead of playlists.

Kelce proposed last month with a romantic garden proposal.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple cheekily captioned their engagement photos.

He later admitted to Erin Andrews on NFL on Fox that “the palms were definitely sweating” and he shed “a few tears here and there” during the moment.

Sources told Page Six the ceremony will be “private” and “more casual than people think,” reportedly set for next summer in Rhode Island.