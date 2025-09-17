US Constitution Day: Honoring history of America’s founding document

On September 17 every year, the United States commemorates Constitution day.

The day celebrates the signing of the foundational document of American history that established the system of government in 1787.

Americans use this day to reflect on their constitutional history, significance, and enduring promise of the U.S. constitution.

In Philadelphia, a constitutional convention was organised that resulted in the emergence of the document of constitution.

The discussions and dialogues lasted for months and finally the official document was signed on September 17, 1787.

Via these governing principles of state, a revolutionary system of government was introduced that constituted three co-equal branches including legislative, executive, and judicial.

Through these branches, authority was equally distributed to create a balance of power.

In 1788, the constitution was ratified making it the supreme law of the land.

The preamble of the US constitution reads as, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Seven articles of American Constitution

The United States of America has seven articles of constitution.

Article I: Sets up the Legislative Branch (Congress-the House of Representatives and the Senate) and defines its powers, which consist of making laws, declaring war, and controlling commerce.

Article II: Forms the Executive, which is led by the President and sets the duties and authorities of the executive, such as the control of the armed forces and veto.

Article III: Defines the Judicial Branch, which incorporates the Supreme Court and gives it the authority to interpolate the law and administer justice.

Article IV: Provides relations between the state and the federal government, as well as full faith and credit of the state laws, and the establishment of new states.

Article V: Provides a procedure into how the Constitution can be amended.

Article VI: includes Supremacy Clause that involves the Constitution as the highest law in the land and deals with the debts, oaths, and religious examinations.

Article VII: Provides the procedure of the ratification of the Constitution.

Over the time, 27 Amendments have been made in the US constitution including abolition of slavery via 13th amendment, recognizing the right of women to vote through 19th amendment and lowering the national voting age to 18 years for all federal, state, and local elections via 26th amendment.

Constitution Day is a reminder of how the nation is determined to strive by the rule of law, citizenship, and the continuous process of creating a more perfect union.