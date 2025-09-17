US Constitution Day: Honoring history of America’s founding document

On September 17 every year, the United States commemorates Constitution day.
The day celebrates the signing of the foundational document of American history that established the system of government in 1787.
Americans use this day to reflect on their constitutional history, significance, and enduring promise of the U.S. constitution.
In Philadelphia, a constitutional convention was organised that resulted in the emergence of the document of constitution.
The discussions and dialogues lasted for months and finally the official document was signed on September 17, 1787.
Via these governing principles of state, a revolutionary system of government was introduced that constituted three co-equal branches including legislative, executive, and judicial.
Through these branches, authority was equally distributed to create a balance of power.
In 1788, the constitution was ratified making it the supreme law of the land.
The preamble of the US constitution reads as, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The United States of America has seven articles of constitution.
Over the time, 27 Amendments have been made in the US constitution including abolition of slavery via 13th amendment, recognizing the right of women to vote through 19th amendment and lowering the national voting age to 18 years for all federal, state, and local elections via 26th amendment.
Constitution Day is a reminder of how the nation is determined to strive by the rule of law, citizenship, and the continuous process of creating a more perfect union.
Russia is advancing satellite competitor a breakneck speed for global dominance
Prices of basic food items soar as UK food inflation rises for fifth consecutive month
The winner of Cameron Norrie’s first-round match against Yi Zhou will advance to the round of 16 in Chengdu
Swedish researchers have developed two types of 3D bioprinting technology to generate skin containing blood vessels in...
Gout Gout is considered the rising star in sprinting
Massive warm water anomaly in Pacific could reshape winter in the US