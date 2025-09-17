Palace issues update on red carpet roll out for Trump after major setback

The royal family will soon be rolling out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania despite embarrassing setback.

The couple had arrived in at London Stansted Airport on Tuesday as the royals were returning from the funeral of the Duchess of Kent. After staying overnight at the royal palace, the State Visit is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday.

However, in the wee hours of the night, Trump received a brutal blow from Britons as several images and clips of the President were projected onto the brick walls of the castle by protestors. Photos of Prince Andrew with Epstein were also included in the slideshow. Four arrests were made after the incident.

Despite the major setback, royals are continuing preparations for the lavish State Banquet, since the US was promised full pomp and circumstance.

In an update issued by the Royal Collection Trust, the extensive planning of how the teams have prepared the massive formal dinner.

“The Waterloo Table takes 10 people 4 days to set up in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. It seats 162 guests for a State Banquet,” it detailed. “The 3-4 course menu is carefully planned and sourced mainly from local suppliers including the royal farms and greenhouses at Windsor Castle.”

The message continued, “Historically, the food was served in the style of à la française (similar to a buffet) but now it is served à la russe (individual courses). The King sits in the centre of the table, opposite the bust of Queen Victoria. Flower arrangements for the banquet table are often picked from the gardens of Royal Residences.’

It is unclear if Queen Camilla will be attending the formal event since Buckingham Palace revealed that she was recovering from a health issue.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales will have a prominent role in welcoming the Trumps for their two-day visit.