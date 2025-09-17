Adele breaks silence with biggest future project

Adele is ready to give her fans sneak peek into her life.

The singer, after years of keeping her personal life under wraps, is reportedly gearing up to share her story in a new autobiography.

The 37-year-old singer, known for her powerful voice and infectious personality, has been a household name since 2008. Despite her massive success, Adele has remained private about her personal life, rarely giving fans a glimpse into her world.

As per The Mirror, Adele has finally agreed to write an autobiography that will delve into her rise to fame, upbringing, and personal life.

"She's always said no," a source revealed. "Finally, she is ready, and it will be Adele in her own words — beyond the headlines." Fans can expect a candid look at the singer's life, straight from her perspective.

But that's not all. Insiders claim that Adele is also working on new music and a massive stadium tour. "She loves her life out of the spotlight — but talks about another tour and even a new record have been happening," the source said.

"Fans should watch this space." This news comes after Adele wrapped up her highly-praised Las Vegas residency earlier this year, during which she pledged to take a break from the spotlight.

The Hello singer may also be considering a high-profile performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2026.

According to reports, she has been approached to perform at the event, which is considered the most-watched television event globally.

While she has declined similar offers in the past, Adele has hinted at a possible future performance, saying "maybe next time."