Demi Lovato opens up about 'fun' perspective towards backlash

Demi Lovato reveals her powerful attitude to getting criticism

Demi Lovato is no longer letting social media influence her feelings about her talent, as she has changed how she reacts to online criticism.

The 33-year-old songstress has been a target of many memes on social media, referring to her music or videos, but she has learned to laugh at herself.

The Cool for the Summer hitmaker candidly discussed her perspective on seeing memes on herself, in an interview with PAPER magazine, on Monday, September 15.

"I think what's been fun for me is I recently joined TikTok full time. I was always lurking. I'd go on it once in a while, but I never invested time into making videos. Once I got back online, I started seeing the memes," Lovato shared.

The Heart Attack singer continued, "An incredible, powerful way to take the power back is to own the memes. Because then, if I'm laughing, nobody can laugh at me. I'm laughing at me."

Although, the Disney alum added, some controversies about her are “so ridiculous,” her new “era is about taking my power back,” referring to her upcoming album, It's Not That Deep.

"Just owning my music, owning where I'm at, owning the position that my life is in today, which is happy, fun, and carefree," Lovato noted.