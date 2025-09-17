Brad Pitt makes emotional appearance following Robert Redford’s death

Brad Pitt returned to work this week as he was spotted on the Los Angeles set of The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The 61 year old actor filmed scenes on a beach while dressed in a dark track jacket with white trim, light wash jeans and aviator sunglasses.

It marked the first public sighting of the Oscar winner since the passing of his longtime friend and mentor Robert Redford.

The legendary actor and filmmaker died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday at his Utah home, as he was 89 years old.

Redford played a defining role in Pitt’s early career when he personally chose him to star in the 1992 drama A River Runs Through It.

At the time, Redford praised Pitt as more than a handsome face, calling him “special, smart, talented, hard working and humble.”

However, their collaboration continued nearly a decade later with the 2001 thriller Spy Game, where Redford starred as a veteran CIA operative fighting to save his protégé played by Pitt.

Both of them remained close through the years, with the F1 actor often crediting the late star for influencing his craft as both an actor and producer.

Like his mentor, the Friends star went on to build a successful producing career with hits such as The Lost City and Bullet Train.

For the unversed, Cliff Booth film, David Fincher has stepped in to direct, taking over from Quentin Tarantino who helmed the original.

Brad previously won an Academy Award in 2020 for his performance as Booth, a role that earned him high praise for his place among Hollywood’s most celebrated talents.