Cardi B surprises fans with confession about love life after Offset split

Cardi B spoke openly about love and her future after her split from Offset, saying she would definitely get married again.

The rapper made the candid confession during her September 16 appearance on Today with Jenna Bush Hager.

“Yeah, I would get married again,” Cardi admitted. “I believe in love. I’m like a hopeless romantic.”

The Grammy winner filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024 after seven years of marriage.

Since then, the WAP hitmaker has moved forward with a new romance with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Cardi described their relationship as “sparkling” and even compared it to the excitement of the Fourth of July.

However, rumours of their romance began in October 2024 and the two confirmed their relationship publicly in May when they attended a New York Knicks game together.

Along with her personal life, the Up singer also spoke about her role as a mother. She shares three children with Offset.

“Everybody knows how devoted I am as a mother, so they just know that this is what I come with,” she stated.

Moreover, Offset also reflected on their split through music. In August, he released his solo album Kiari and used the closing track Move On to share his feelings.

Speaking with the Associated Press, he said the project represented the end of that chapter in his life.

As the NFL season gets underway, Cardi is standing by Diggs and revealed she plans to cheer him on at his games once she wraps up work on her upcoming album.