Sarah Ferguson breaks silence following shock Prince Andrew reunion

Sarah Ferguson is breaking her silence after she reunited with her ex-husband Prince Andrew for a solemn outing.

On Tuesday, September 16, the Duke and Duchess of York stepped out together for the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster.

Following the funeral service, Fergie took to her Instagram to share a tribute to the beloved duchess. She shared a powerful picture from the procession depicting Katharine’s coffin being carried.

“Remembering HRH The Duchess of Kent,” read the solemn tribute.

Earlier in the day, Andrew and Fergie — who share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — arrived at Westminster Cathedral from Royal Lodge in Windsor under police escort.

It marked the disgraced duke’s first public outing in months, and came at a particularly heated time for King Charles III’s younger brother.

It was recently reported that the U.S. congress is reviewing “incriminating” emails between Andrew and the late convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

An insider told the Daily Mail that the hundred-plus emails “are embarrassing and incriminating and he could be destroyed.”