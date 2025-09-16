Lil Nas X seeks treatment following arrest, felony charges

Lil Nas X is prioritising his well-being!
The Grammy winner, who was in police custody last month after felony charges, is currently in treatment to address his personal and professional issues, as per his attorney, Drew Findling.
"We're doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly for his well-being," Findling said outside a Los Angeles courthouse, where the rapper's lawyers had just appeared in court.
"He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. We're just addressing those issues. It's really as simple as that. He's had a great life, he'll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he's gonna get over."
However, the rapper's lawyers did not disclose the details of his treatment, but Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels modified the conditions of his release to allow him to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment.
The rapper faces four felony charges, including battery and resisting a law enforcement officer, after he was arrested in August for roaming through Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, nearly nude and seemingly delirious.
After posting $75,000 bail and being released from prison, Lil Nas X took to his Instagram Story to reassure his fans.
"Your girl is gonna be OK," he wrote. "She's going to be alright. Shit, that was fucking terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright."
Keen Ruffalo reveals father Mark Ruffalo’s career advice at ‘New Year's Rev’ red carpet
Mel B reflects on Spice Girls pals attending her wedding despite it being ‘private’
Shia LaBeouf reflects on sorting out beef with Jon Voight before ‘Megalopolis’
‘Law & Order’ Christopher Meloni shares playful batter with Mariska on social media
Inside Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s low-key love
Ed Sheeran shares he doesn't want posthumous album to be ‘unplanned’ but a perfect reflection of his music