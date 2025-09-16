Lil Nas X seeks treatment following arrest, felony charges

Lil Nas X is prioritising his well-being!

The Grammy winner, who was in police custody last month after felony charges, is currently in treatment to address his personal and professional issues, as per his attorney, Drew Findling.

"We're doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly for his well-being," Findling said outside a Los Angeles courthouse, where the rapper's lawyers had just appeared in court.

"He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. We're just addressing those issues. It's really as simple as that. He's had a great life, he'll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he's gonna get over."

However, the rapper's lawyers did not disclose the details of his treatment, but Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels modified the conditions of his release to allow him to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment.

What felonies Lil Nas X charged with?

The rapper faces four felony charges, including battery and resisting a law enforcement officer, after he was arrested in August for roaming through Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, nearly nude and seemingly delirious.

After posting $75,000 bail and being released from prison, Lil Nas X took to his Instagram Story to reassure his fans.

"Your girl is gonna be OK," he wrote. "She's going to be alright. Shit, that was fucking terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright."