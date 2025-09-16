Calgary International Airport bomb threats: NORAD deploys fighter jets

Three commercial flights arriving at Calgary International Airport from Germany received bomb threats on three separate flights.
In response, the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) deployed military aircraft, including Canadian CF-18s and American F-15s, to escort the planes as a precaution. The Calgary Police Service was also called to the airport.
Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada, in a post on X, stated, “Grateful to @NORADcommand for their swift responses and coordination to protect our skies, and ensure the safety and security of Canadians at all times.”
The planes landed safely at the airport, and all passengers were able to get off the aircraft without any harm. The threats were investigated and quickly determined to be “not credible.”
NORAD issued a statement: “The aircraft landed without incident at Calgary International Airport after the threats were determined to be not credible.” They also stated that the military response was “out of an abundance of caution.”
The incident caused “minimal impacts to airport operations.” On Monday, police confirmed that the situation was resolved and there was no threat to the public.
The Calgary police service said:
“The aircraft landed and all passengers disembarked the aircraft safely.” Police also confirmed that “there is no risk to public safety” and that “limited disruption to regular YYC operations resulted from this investigation.”
