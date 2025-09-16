Queen Camilla rushed home as she gets ‘health anxiety’ at funeral

Queen Camilla misses Duchess of Kent funeral

Royal correspondent Cameron Walker has offered insight into Queen Camilla’s decision to skip the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, framing it as a prudent choice amid a challenging schedule and health concerns.

Walker highlighted that the Queen is recovering from acute sinusitis and is conserving her strength ahead of a packed few days including hosting President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania at Windsor Castle and supporting King Charles in their joint duties.

Commentators have been broadly sympathetic. Many see Camilla’s rest as a responsible move, given the scale of the funeral a historic event that marks the first Catholic royal funeral in modern British history, held at a cathedral built in 1903.

They note too that stepping back now may help ensure she can fully attend and participate in the state visit and associated events without risking further strain.

The Queen had already made the journey from Scotland to England earlier in the day and was travelling on to Windsor Castle to prepare for the state banquet, making her schedule too intensive to allow for her presence at the private farewell for the Duchess.

Cameron explained that the Queen is focusing on regaining her strength ahead of several intensive days of engagements, which include hosting former U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, alongside supporting the King throughout the state visit.

Meanwhile, King Charles, accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior royals, did attend the Requiem Mass at Westminster Cathedral which is a moment of historic significance as it marked the first royal Catholic funeral in modern British history.