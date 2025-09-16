Prince Harry invites King Charles, Prince William wrath with new bombshell

Prince Harry's deliberate attempt must have reignited King Charles and Prince William's feud despite the latest efforts for peace talks.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex met his father during a headline-making four-day UK trip. The reunion was seen as a big positive step towards reconciliation.

After the meeting, Harry travelled to Ukraine to perform a series of meaningful engagements. But the highlight of his surprise tour was a bombshell interview with the Guardian.

During the conversation, the former working royal denied airing his family's 'dirty laundry' in his explosive memoir Spare. He also said that the truth needs to come out in order to reconcile with his family.

Now, PR expert Mayah Riaz claimed that Harry's new comments might spoil the chances of a royal return.

As per the Mirror, she said, "By criticising William so openly, Harry raises the stakes." The expert added that the royals either have to respond, which we know that they tend to avoid, or stay silent, which makes the divide look wider."

Harry, with his latest interview, tried to resonate with the public by appearing transparent and truthful.

However, this "high risk" step pushes his "version of the truth forward, but it also sets up more hurdles if he ever wants to rebuild things with his family, at least in public."

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly trying to control the narrative, but this will make the reconciliation with the royals harder.