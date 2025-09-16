Lewis Capaldi adds new dates for UK, Ireland tour in fresh annoucement

Lewis Capaldi, who took a hiatus due to Tourette syndrome, made a powerful comeback in July with 35-minute surprise set at Glastonbury, marking his return two years later.
The Someone You Loved hitmaker is now set to kick off his biggest ever outdoor headline show in UK and Ireland.
Taking to Instagram, The Before You Go singer announced the new tour dates.
"So surreal to be announcing the biggest tour I've ever done! means more than you know and I can't wait to see some of you out and about next year!!" he wrote in the caption.
Capaldi continued, "pre-sale opens // 9am // thurs 18th sept register for pre-sale - link in bio."
He will embark on his tour in Dublin's Marlay Park on June 24, 2026, before heading to Limerick, Exeter, Cardiff, Leeds, London, Belfast and Manchester.
Capaldi is also set to take the lead as the headliner for next year's BST Hyde Park concert series. The musician will take the main stage at the London event on July 11, 2026.
Currently, Capaldi is on the road from a 17-date UK and Ireland arena tour. He is due to take stage at Dublin's 3Arena on 29 and 30 September.
