Why Lucas Bravo, Shailene Woodley call it quits after whirlwind romance?

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo’s romance came to an end after six months together.

The 33 year old actress and the Emily In Paris actor recently wiped all traces of each other from their Instagram accounts, a move that made fans suspect trouble.

Just months earlier, in late April, the couple made their relationship official on the platform.

The pair first sparked dating ruymors when they were spotted in Paris this past March.

By summer, Lucas and Shailene were still appearing close, even seen being affectionate on the set of Lucas’ Netflix series.

But despite the smiles in public, sources revealed the two already gone their separate ways.

Back in August, a source close to Shailene described the relationship as refreshing, calling Lucas “uncomplicated, kind, not pretentious and emotionally present.”

Friends of the actress also spoke highly of him, saying that she appeared to be thriving in the relationship.

However, the source even compared the actor to the actress' former fiancé Aaron Rodgers, describing him as the complete opposite and noting that she seemed happy, light and carefree again.

Shailene’s romance with Rodgers lasted from 2020 to 2022, ending in a broken engagement that left her shattered.

In a later interview, she admitted she often fallen for people who were unavailable. Rodgers has since moved on, confirming earlier this year that he quietly married Brittani after months of speculation.

Moreover, the split between Shailene and Lucas mark another chapter in her search for lasting love.