Flowers and music chosen for Duchess of Kent’s final journey

Duchess of Kent’s story written in flowers

Duchess of Kent's funeral arrangements will carry deeply personal touches, with flowers and music chosen to honour both her Yorkshire roots and her personal favourites.

Atop the Duchess’s coffin will rest a wreath of British garden flowers, designed to reflect her life and character.

Central to the arrangement will be white roses, a nod to the White Rose of Yorkshire, the county of her birth. Each element carries symbolic meaning:

1.Rosemary for remembrance

2. Oak leaves for strength

3. Seasonal September flowers for farewell



4. Achillea for healing and resilience

5. Jasmine for amiability



6. Sprigs of yew cut from the gardens of Hovingham Hall, her family home in Yorkshire.

Music will also play a powerful role in the service. A piper from the Royal Dragoon Guards, the regiment the Duchess supported as Deputy Colonel-in-Chief, will perform the lament Sleep, Dearie, Sleep while walking from the Chapel of the Blessed Virgin Mary, past the coffin, and down the cathedral’s central aisle.

The poignant piece was also performed at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

Inside Westminster Cathedral, the Choir and Organist will perform choral works by Maurice Duruflé, alongside Mozart’s Ave verum corpus.

The latter held special meaning for the Duchess, who named it as her favourite piece of music during her appearance on Desert Island Discs in 1990.

Together, the flowers and music ensure the Duchess’s farewell will be one of symbolism, sentiment, and grace.

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, passed away peacefully at home on September 4, surrounded by the family she cherished above all else.