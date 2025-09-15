Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes leave fans confused with shocking breakup

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes left fans reeling with confusion after news of their sudden breakup hit the internet just two days after celebrating her 32nd birthday.

What seemed like a fairytale romance, with fans already rooting for their wedding, has taken a heartbreaking turn.

Followers were left stunned by the sudden shift in a love story that, until now, showed no visible cracks.

The comments section of Stokes’ Instagram post, where he marked his now ex’s birthday, was quickly filled with fans' confused and emotional reactions.

"How did they go from this to breaking up? News just broke [crying emoji]," one user wrote, reacting to the loved-up series of photos of the couple.

"How did we go from hbd my love to broke up?!??" another added, followed by a third exclaiming, "You can't breakup. it just can't happen. My heart cannot handle."

A fourth commented, echoing others, "so confused he posted this two days ago and now they’re broken up?!"

While some wanted to believe it was a joke or prank, others washed away all their hopes, writing, "Well she has wiped him clean off her Instagram so..... We can come to our own conclusion."

"Well he is not on her Instagram at all now…" another agreed.



The country star and Outer Banks star initially sparked dating rumours in January 2023 and eventually, after much teasing they went public with their romance in April 2023 while walking the red carpet at the CMT Awards.