Hannah Einbinder’s Emmy acceptance speech for 'Hacks' gets censored: Details

Hannah Einbinder finally won her first Emmy, but her acceptance speech ended up getting censored.

The 30-year-old actress and stand-up comedian managed to end her four-year losing streak during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her starring role as struggling comedy writer Ava Daniels in the HBO Max dramedy series Hacks.

She had been nominated in the same category each year since the show’s 2021 debut, and she even poked fun at the fact during her acceptance speech.

“I was really committed to the personal narrative I had that it was cooler to continue to lose. I was pretty committed to that — had to be, right? But this is cool, too. This is also punk rock”

She continued to thank the show creators Licia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Stasky for “changing my life in every conceivable way” and began tearing up as she thanked her co-star Jean Smart who she described as “the sun.”

At that moment, her 45-second time limit was up. Earlier in the night, host Nate Bargatze came up with a creative way to ensure winners kept their speeches short; he pledged to donate $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs, but for every second the winner goes over the 45-second limit, $1000 will be deducted.

But Einbinder wasn’t done — and she was ready to “pay the difference.”

What did Hannah Einbinder say that was censored?

Einbinder, a known activist, saved her most important message for last.

She finished her speech with the following message: “Finally, I just wanted to say: Go Birds, f**k ICE, and free Palestine! Thank you.”

Many broadcasters censored this last part of her speech.

However, Einbinder remained undeterred, as she has been in her activism over the years.

Following her win, she opened up about why she chose to

“I thought it was important to talk about Palestine because it’s an issue close to my heart. I have friends in Gaza… working as frontline workers, as doctors…” she said.

Einbinder, who is a Jew herself, said she felt it is her “obligation to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel.”