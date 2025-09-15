Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla 'different approach' as royals unveiled

Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla 'different approach' as royals revealed

Princess Kate and Queen Camilla, the two well-known women of the British royal family, carry on their official duties with a different approach.

In conversation with GB, royal expert Valentine Low shed light on the royal ladies' personalities, revealing that they are quite different from one another.

He shared, "Kate is a completely different person from Camilla. She’s very controlled and cautious, and careful."

On the other hand, King Charles' wife is much more outgoing. She says what she thinks, she’s incredibly engaging, Camilla, and funny."

Valentine added, "That’s not to say Kate can’t be funny in private, but you know, it’s much more obviously the case with Camilla."

It is important to note that Catherine and Camilla are set to play crucial roles in the upcoming Donald Trump state visit to the UK.

The King and Queen will be undertaking key royal duties during the high-profile tour. Whereas, the Princess of Wales, apart from other engagements, will be performing a solo engagement with Trump's wife in Frogmore Gardens to show the Scouts’ Squirrels programme.

It will be interesting to see which royal will win the hearts of their guests, Trump and his wife, Melania Trump.