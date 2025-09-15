Prince William, Kate Middleton home security breach new details revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are set to move into a new home later this year, had a major security breach during the late hours of the night.

Two masked raiders had broken in Windsor Castle gates just close to the Wales family’s residence when they were asleep at night back in October.

William and Kate, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis live in Adelaide Cottage and will be moving into Forest Lodge on the Windsor grounds before Christmas.

Even though there was no major damage and raiders only took farm vehicles, the incident sparked concerns over the security of the royals as an investigation was launched.

However, that investigation had been halted as no further information was gathered since the incident, per a report by The Sun.

“We’ve conducted an investigation following a number of lines of enquiry. Thames Valley Police said on Sunday. “The investigation has now been filed pending any further information coming to light.”

A source shared that the “police don’t have any suspects or much of a clue who carried out this break-in” noting that they have “tried to investigate it thoroughly, but still don’t have anything at all to go on”.

The insider added, “It is pretty worrying and frightening that it has now just been dropped.

“It is not like they are the only force to struggle to solve burglaries at the moment – but you’d have thought the Windsor Castle estate would be more secure than pretty much anywhere.”