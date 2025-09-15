Prince Harry confirms Archie, Lilibet reunion with King Charles: 'Closer'

Prince Harry shared good news about the much-awaited reunion between King Charles and his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in his latest bombshell interview.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex was in his homeland, the UK, from September 8 to September 11, in order to perform a series of meaningful engagements.

The highlight of his four-day visit was his meeting with the cancer-stricken monarch at Clarence House, which was seen as a big positive step towards future reconciliation.

In a conversation with the Guardian, he opened up about his tour, stating, "Yes, I have enjoyed the week. I have always loved the UK and I always will love the UK."

He added, "It’s been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about. I have been able to spend some time with people that I have known for so long. It is hard to do it from far away."

During the interview, Harry also inquired about bringing his children to the UK, despite his concerns about security.

To which he replied, "Yes, I would. This week has definitely brought that closer," hinting at the possible meeting of Archie and Lili with their grandfather.

With his expressions, Harry confessed that he wanted to see his father more often, especially during his cancer treatment.

“...the focus really has to be on my dad," in the coming years, said the Duke of Sussex.