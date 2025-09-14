Haim sisters gives a nod to pal Taylor Swift after major milestone

Haim sisters celebrate new achievement with Taylor Swift

Haim sisters celebrated a special milestone in the perfect Swiftie fashion, as they performed at a sold-out show in Maddison Square Garden, New York City.

The sisters group, based on Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim, shared a TikTok celebrating the sold-out concert with a video of them grooving to Taylor Swift’s hit song, Welcome to New York.

The Haim sisters and the pop superstar have been friends for a very long time and have collaborated on several music endeavours as well.

Previously speaking of Swift, Este said on X, "[Taylor’s] the best and she deserves every accolade that she's ever had. She's a true genius, and she's also, like, the best friend and the best hang.”

She continued, “We had an amazing time at the US Open ... yeah I would do that like a jillion times over again. That was so much fun," referring to their hangout at the sports event, where they were spotted along with the Grammy winner’s now-fiancé, Travis Kelce.

The trio also joined the Anti-Hero hitmaker on stage at the Eras Tour, and performed their collaborative song, No Body, No Crime together, which the rock band called, “one of the most exhilarating things we've ever had the opportunity to experience."