Kendall Jenner shares 'first impression' of Gigi Hadid in shocking confession

Kendall Jenner makes surprising revelation to Gigi Hadid

Kendall Jenner has finally shared the story behind her first impression about now close friend Gigi Hadid.

The 29-year-old knew Gigi through her younger sister Bella from the time they were all teenagers.

The Kardashian star, in a joint interview for U.S. Vogue magazine, confessed to the 30-year-old American model that she was intimidated by her before they became friends.

During the chat, Kendall told Gigi that she was in awe of her looks whenever latter posted photos on the internet.

"I remember I was intimidated by you," she said while adding, "I was like, She's so gorgeous. And I remember you posted this photo with your long blonde mane. I think it was a black-and-white photo.... It went viral on Tumblr."

The mother of one, who was shocked with her friend’s confession, responded saying, “I was awkward too.”

Jenner continued, "I had acne and braces, and I remember seeing this photo and being like, 'What the f**k?'"

Kim Kardashian’s sister further admitted "I was your biggest fan. And once we started to work together and do shows, I remember those early seasons - we would do the whole month together."

Today, both Kendall and Gigi are widely known to be best friends and top supermodels in Hollywood.