'SNL' gets hit with new cast exit after Season 51 lineup reveal

Ego Nwodim is the latest Saturday Night Live cast member to announce her departure ahead of upcoming Season 51.

In an Instagram post on Friday, September 12, the American actress and comedian announced she is exiting the NBC comedy sketch after seven seasons.

"The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL," she captioned an Instagram post. "I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support and friendship."

"Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always," the Love Life alum wrote before playfully wrapping up, "Now invite me to your weddings please!!!"

Shortly after the former and current SNL stars as well as other celebrities rallied to her comments section to react to the news.

“Just texted you but I also want to say it loud and proud here: it was an honor and total joy to get to work with you. One of the best to ever do it," Cecily Strong, who left the show in 2022 after 11 seasons, commented.

Chloe Fineman, who is coming back for season 51, wrote, "One of the best to ever do it my friend. GOAT."

Also returning is Bowen Yang, who took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of Nwodim, writing, "the best."

In addition, Jack Black, Together star Alison Brie and Amber Ruffin also praised her for her craft.

It is pertinent to note that Nwodim’s announcement, who joined SNL in 2018, came after the show announced five new featured players Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska to be joining season 51, set to premeire on October 4.