Travis Kelce’ long term planning for Taylor Swift proposal revealed

Travis Kelce 's recent engagement to Taylor Swift may have come as a surprise to fans, but it seems the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had been planning the proposal for months.

According to his friend Andrew Santino, Kelce soft-launched his plans to pop the question while they were golfing together back in April or May.

Santino, a comedian, revealed on a September 12 episode of the Pardon My Take podcast that Kelce had mentioned his plans to propose, but didn't specify when.

"He said he was doing it, but he didn’t say when," Santino said.

"I don’t pry. We didn’t talk about it." Santino added that he didn't ask follow-up questions, saying, "Not saying I don’t care, but I’m not gonna be like, ‘What day? When are you doing it? What’s going on?’"

When asked if he thought he'd receive an invite to Travis and Taylor's wedding, Santino wasn't too confident. "I don’t think I got that invite," he admitted. "Trav’s my boy. I love him to death."

However, he hoped to catch a bachelor party invite, saying, "Maybe I’ll catch a bachelor party invite, maybe…"

The duo announced their engagement on August 26 with a series of photos showing Travis down on one knee in an ethereal garden covered in pink and white roses.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post, captioning the photos, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

According to Travis's father, Ed Kelce, the proposal actually took place a couple of weeks before the announcement.