Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson 'excited' to enter new era

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly ready to step into new roles after exciting update

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson’s friendship is soon to be evolved into a new bond as both of them are planning playdates for their babies.

The 31-year-old rapper, who is a dad to two girls – Casie Colson Baker, 16, and Saga Blade Fox-Baker, 6 months, is “stoked” for his friend, 31, to welcome his first kid.

“I’m so stoked. I tried to wait and stall until he could get here. I’m so excited,” the Emo Girl hitmaker told Us Weekly.

MGK and the Saturday Night Live alum have been friends since 2019 and are both excited to hang out as dads with their infant kids.

“We think both of us are such idiots that we somehow just meet in the middle somewhere. We were watching movies and being dads,” he added of a hangout the day before.

During the 12th Annual Fashion Media Awards, MGK was honoured as a Style Icon, and he paid tribute to his friend as well as his daughter, who were both in the audience, in his acceptance speech.

“I’d like to thank my estranged husband, Pete, [and] my beautiful daughter for being my support tonight. I’m very nervous,” he began.

MGK continued, “I want to thank the Daily Front Row for making me feel celebrated tonight. This is truly an honor because … this is a small community, and I feel like I’ve always kind of been on the outside of it.”

The singer added, “My name is Colson. I think that my style can be unconventional. To some, my name is unfamiliar, but I’m really unapologetic with my authenticity, and what I say and what I wear. I didn’t prepare a speech because I’ve been feeling that preparing sometimes leads to letdowns. I’ve lived a long life of those, and now I’m just living in the excitement.”