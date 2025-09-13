Travis Kelce’s pal gives shock insights into Taylor Swift engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proposal had been ‘long time’ in the making

Travis Kelce’s proposal to Taylor Swift had been in plans for a long time, as a friend of the NFL star unveiled.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced his engagement with the pop superstar, also 35, on August 26, but his pal Andrew Santino had some interesting behind-the-scenes insights to share.

The comedian, 41, recalled the NFL star telling his close friends about his plans, on his podcast, Pardon My Take, on September 12.

Santino shared, “We had golf together in like April or May, and yeah, he said he was doing it. But he didn't say when."

He continued, “But I don't pry. We didn't talk about it. … He's brought something up about it, and then I never asked again.”

Santino added that he was “stoked” for the couple after hearing of the big news and “We just FaceTimed them to say congrats.”

However, Santino was not so sure that he would be invited to the wedding, saying, “I don’t think I got that invite.”

"I'm not on that list, dude. Travis is my boy, I love him to death, [but] I highly doubt it. … Maybe I’ll catch a bachelor party invite.”

The two friends were last seen playing golf with Justin Timberlake back in April.