Meghan Markle's blog made snarky comments about Prince William and Kate's wedding

Meghan once rejected 'cinderella' dreams for a rebel crown

Meghan Markle once threw a shade at Kate and William’s wedding.

Before she became a duchess herself, she was already weighing in on the royal spectacle from afar.

In a resurfaced entry from her now defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, the Duchess of Sussex casted a critical eye on the “pomp and circumstance” surrounding Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding.

Never one to hold back her opinions, Meghan questioned the public’s obsession with the royal romance and the endless chatter about Kate.

“Little girls dream of being princesses… I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,” she wrote, referencing the iconic 1980s cartoon heroine known for her strength and rebellion.

She went on to jab at the fixation with princess culture, adding, “Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

The comments made seven years before Meghan herself walked down the aisle to marry Prince Harry in 2018 now read with a layer of irony.

Her words proved almost prophetic. After marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan and her husband famously became known as the monarchy’s true “royal rebels” when they stepped down as senior royals just two years later.

In her 2022 Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the Duchess reflected on her blog’s success before her royal chapter began.

“I’ve never really been the type of person to do only one thing. I guess that’s how my website was born.

There was fashion. There was tons of food and travel… And The Tig wasn’t just a hobby. It became a really successful business,” she said.

Though Meghan once dismissed the “pomp and circumstance” surrounding William and Kate’s 2011 wedding, the Prince and Princess of Wales were gracious when it came time to welcome her into the family.

Just weeks before Meghan and Harry’s Windsor Castle nuptials, Kate told reporters, “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.

William and I are absolutely thrilled… It’s a really happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”