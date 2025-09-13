Four-year mystery of Scottish wedding crasher finally solved

After four years, the bride solves the mystery of a mysterious wedding guest that was reportedly seen in all photographs.

In November 2021, Michelle and John Wylie of Kilmarnock got married in an intimate ceremony.

But their wedding day turned into a mystery when they spotted an extra guest in their wedding photos.

The bride spotted a tall, extra guest who was a confused-looking stranger wearing a dark suit in almost all official photographs.

The couple asked every guest, family member, and even inquired of the staff at their wedding venue, i.e., Carlton Hotel in Prestwick, South Ayrshire, but no one could identify him.

When he was not spotted in the close circle, the couple appealed to their social media followers. But the request made on Facebook was not successful either. The netizens started the theory of “mad stalker” and turned it into sarcasm.

However, the mystery remained an unsolved niggle in the back of Michelle's mind.

The case was finally cracked by the content creator “Dazza.” His social media post was noticed by Andrew Hillhouse from Troon, who immediately knew he was the culprit.

Hillhouse said that he was late attending another wedding that day. Being sent to the wrong place by his partner, he arrived at the Carlton Hotel where he saw a piper and a well-dressed crowd, and thought he had come to the right place.

It was too late for him: “The music begins... I recognize her and say - oh no, that is not Michaela,” he told the BBC. He could not walk out in the middle of the ceremony and fumblingly finished the job and was even orchestrated into the formal group photograph before escaping.

He later arrived at his actual venue two miles away and this made his tale a legend. He approached after reading a post by Dazza. His explanation received more than 29,000 likes on the internet with hilarious reactions from social media users.

Michelle and Andrew are now Facebook friends and have even met in person and eventually laugh at the four year mystery that connected them.