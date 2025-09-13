Blake Lively reacts to Taylor Swift 'agreeing' to Justin Baldoni subpoena

Blake Lively slams Justin Baldoni's latest move

Blake Lively is slamming Justin Baldoni for dragging Taylor Swift into their legal battle.

In the early hours of Friday, September 12, the Daily Mail broke the news that the pop megastar “agreed” to be deposed in the ongoing legal battle between the It Ends With Us costars.

Lively’s lawyers hit back hours later in a filing obtained by US Weekly, in which Lively, 38, accused Baldoni, 41, and his team of “repeatedly [seeking] to bring [Swift] into this litigation to fuel their relentless media strategy.”

Lively opposed Baldoni’s request for extra discovery time, saying he waited too long to depose Swift, 35.

“In this latest effort, the [Baldoni and his team] assert — though, notably, without evidence — that [Swift] has supposedly ‘agreed’ to sit for a deposition sometime between October 20-25 (some three weeks after the close of fact discovery in this matter),” Lively’s team argued.

The Gossip Girl alum claimed Baldoni’s lawyers didn’t contact Swift’s camp until earlier this week and called their actions “astounding.”

Her attorney wrote, “Discovery has been ongoing for more than six months… At any point over the past six months, [Baldoni’s team] could have noticed a deposition, served a subpoena, and negotiated an agreeable time and place for this deposition. But they did not.”

Swift’s rep previously emphasised her limited involvement: “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie… this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

The case heads to trial in May 2026.