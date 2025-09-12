Ice Spice gives verdict on best quality in pal Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice have developed a close bond since their ‘Karma’ collab

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice first became friends in 2023 when the pop superstar brought the rapper to work on Karma remix.

The Barbie World hitmaker, 25, revealed what she admires the most in the 14-time-Grammy winner, in a recent interview.

“The thing about Taylor is that she keeps it so real. Not even kidding, but one of the biggest things that I always think about that Taylor said is ‘As long as you keep making music, everything’s going to be fine,'” the rapper noted in her NYLON cover story.

Ice Spice went on to note that whenever they meet up, she is reminded of Swift’s advice, saying, “We’re talking about the food we’re eating or whatever’s going on in the moment. Whenever I’m feeling doubtful or not as confident, having writer’s block, no matter what it is, things like that really, really stand out to me. She said that to me a few years ago, and it still stood with me.”

The duo performed their Karma remix at the Eras Tour as well when Ice Spice joined Swift at her New Jersey stop, and were also seen hanging out at the Super Bowl, as they cheered on the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s fiancé Travis Kelce.