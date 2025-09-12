Taylor Swift fans notice major 'Life of a Showgirl' hint from one year ago

Taylor Swift sends fans wild with ‘Life of a Showgirl’ Easter Egg way before announcement

Taylor Swift once again left her fans speechless with her Mastermind, as they circled back to an Easter Egg she dropped way before anyone knew about TS12, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old pop superstar’s management account, Taylor Nation, posted a tweet on X, which said, “Behind the curtain of Female Rage: The Musical when, @taylorswift13?”

The tweet was posted alongside a picture of a theatre which read, Taylor Swift, the Eras Tour.

Swifties went wild after noticing how the tweet seemingly teases the album which was to come a year later, as it was posted on August 20, 2024.

Since the themes on the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s upcoming album revolve around the theatricality of the life of a popstar behind the curtain, the post correlates with it to a great extent.

Gushing over Swift’s mastery of placing well-crafted Easter Eggs, fans started a conversation with one writing, “Y’all TLOASG is a big storm and it’s headed straight for us…”

While another added, “They told us that tloasg was in the theater we don't know it.”

“Ok so documentary,” a third chimed in, referring to the theory that the second part of Eras Tour documentary has been under works and will be released with the album.

“What’s up TN,” wrote another, asking Taylor Nation.