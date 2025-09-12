Chloe Fineman gives her honest take on SNL Season 51 cast shakeup

Chloe Fineman has recently given her verdict on Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast shakeup.
The comedian, who is returning for Season 51 alongside Bowen Yang and Kenan Thompson, addressed the shakeup in a new interview with Extra TV at a New York Fashion Week event for Michael Kors on September 11.
Calling the cast changes “pretty wild”, Chloe said that there are “some shocking stuff, a little heartbreak sadness that she hasn’t “fully processed anything”.
“I will say, the show has such a turnover. I’m going into my seventh year,” explained the 37-year-old.
The Freakier Friday star pointed out, “I’ve done it and you always experience it.”
However, Chloe added, “These people stay in your lives and I’m excited for the new people. It’s so many people.”
The Father of the Bride actress discussed the new additions to the cast including Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.
Reflecting on the new cast members, Chloe stated, “When I saw how young the new cast was, I immediately got a laser [facelift].”
“I am excited for the new people. It’s so many people,” continued the comedian.
Chloe further said, “When I saw how young the new cast is, I immediately got a laser. I was like, do I get the forever 35 facelift?”
“I was Googling their ages and I felt like I was in ‘Death Becomes Her,’ like oh my god,” she added.
