Taylor Swift to be questioned in legal battle after 'ignoring' Blake Lively messages

Taylor Swift has agreed to give testimony under oath in the bombshell court case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
According to documents obtained by the DailyMail, the Do not Blame Me singer, 35, has been asked to proceed with the legal formalities by taking part in a deposition after the release of her new album next month.
The singer, who recently got engaged to Travis Kelce and is enjoying her romantic life, is set to be deposed in next month- unless Justin's legal team persuades the judge to grant a deadline extension.
A Simple Favour actress is suing Baldoni over accusations of sexual harassment which he has vehemently denied.
For context, Ms. Swift, is the godmother to one of Blake and Ryan Reynolds' children had been ignoring Lively's repeat attempts to 'reach out' via emails, message and texts.
Despite, Taylor's support, Blake has not publicly congratulated the pop star on her engagement, announced on August, 26.
For those unversed, it was reported last month that Lively, 38, admitted her friendship with Swift was over-at least for now.
An inside source told the Daily Mail, adding: 'What would be the point of reaching out now? the source said.
'It really makes no sense. (Lively) has bigger fresh to fry.'
Meanwhile, Baldoni is facing further scrutiny as another individual has come forward with claims of harassment.
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole broke up a year before he started dating Taylor Swift
Former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson fuel speculation about sharing the screen
Britney Spears fires back at critiques calling her with bizarre names
Demi Lovato releases a new breakup song months after getting married to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Gabriella Brooks, Liam Hemsworth announce their engagement in a social media post
'The View' co-host lauds Bruce Willis for his guidance while speaking to Emma Heming Willis
One Direction singer Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz decides to spend more time away from spoitlight?
Hailey Bieber also reposted the photos on her stories